Richard Goode to Conclude SFP Piano Series

Pianist Richard Goode (from the event page for his next SFP recital)
Next month will see the last of the four recitals prepared by San Francisco Performances (SFP) for its Piano Series. The recitalist will be Richard Goode, who had last concluded the 2021–2022 Piano Series. Each half of the program will be devoted entirely to one major composition associated with what musicologist Charles Rosen has called “The Classical Style.”
As might be guessed, the composers will be Ludwig van Beethoven and Franz Schubert. The first half of the program will present Beethoven’s Opus 120, whose full title is “33 Variations on a waltz by Anton Diabelli.” The intermission will then be followed by Franz Schubert’s D. 960, his final piano sonata composed in the key of B-flat major.
The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 10. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, which many (most?) readers know is located in the heart of the Civic Center at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Ticket prices will be $85, $75, and $65. As those readers probably also know, SFP has created a Web page for purchasing those tickets.
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