The Bleeding Edge: 3/16/2026

Another busy week lies ahead! Pamela Z will present the next installment of three performances of Arbeitsklang at Audium on March 19, 20, and 21. In addition, as previously reported, Welsh guitarist Gwenifer Raymond will present her full-evening performance entitled Last Night I Heard the Dog Star Bark at The Lab on March 20. The following evening, The Lab will showcase music from two recent albums, A Danger to Ourselves and The Patterns Lost to Air. All of the “usual suspects” venues will also be giving performances as follows:
Lisa Mezzacappa with her bass (from the Web page for her performance at Mr. Tipple’s)
Wednesday, March 18, 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club: The Lisa Mezzacappa Quartet will perform two sets. Mezzacappa leads on bass performing with tenor saxophonist Aaron Bennett, Mark Clifford on vibraphone, and Eric Garland on drums. This will be the first of three consecutive programs this week. For those that do not yet know about this venue, Mr. Tipple’s is located at 39 Fell Street, on the south side of the street between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street.
Thursday, March 19, 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club: The second performance at this venue will be by the Joyce Todd McBride Quintet, led by McBride on piano. The front line will be shared by Ian Carey on trumpet and alto saxophonist Kasey Knudsen. Rhythm will be provided by Stacy Starkweather on piano and drummer Scott Amendola.
Friday, March 20, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club: The last of the “daily” performances at Mr. Tipple’s will be the Beth Schenck Quartet. Schenck leads on saxophone, and she is also a composer. The other members of her quartet will be Mezzacappa, Brett Carson on piano, and drummer Jordan Glenn.
Friday, March 20, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: That same Friday will also see the next performance in the Other Dimensions in Sound music series curated and hosted by “Boohaabian multi reed player” extraordinaire David Boyce. This week David Boyce will host a visit from a trio that calls itself Spring. The performers are Bruce Ackley on saxophones, cellist Fred Lonberg-Holm, and Zachary James Watkins on electronics. As always, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, March 20, 8:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: After performing in a quintet on Thursday, Amendola will take his drums over to Glen Park. He will play in a trio led by Knudsen. The remaining member of the trio will be Mat Muntz on bass. The venue is located at 653 Chenery Street. There will be no charge for admission, but visitors should give in to the temptation to buy a book!
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