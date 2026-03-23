The Bleeding Edge: 3/23/2026

Once again, the week will be a busy one. Pamela Z will present another installment of three performances of Arbeitsklang at Audium on March 26, 27, and 28; and the month will conclude with the next Outsound SIMM series program on March 29. All other venues are likely to be familiar, but one of them has not shown up on this site since this past October. Specifics are as follows:
Thursday, March 26, 6:30 p.m., Mercury Cafe: This will be a trio performance “generated by technology and guided by a human hand and chance.” All three performers will provide vocals. Dave Mihaly will alternate among piano, guitar, and percussion. John Merrill will add to the percussion, both acoustic and electric, along with analogue synthesizer gear. Guitarist Michael Musika will be joined by Japanese music robots. The venue is located in Hayes Valley at 201 Octavia Boulevard.
Thursday, March 26, 8 p.m., Noisebridge Hackerspace: Noisebridge will host its next monthly open mic event, Resident Electronic Music! As has already been reported, this takes place on the fourth Thursday of the month. Set duration is limited to twenty minutes. The hosts for this month will again be Franck Martin, TanukiSpiderCat, and Jah’s Tin. As in the past, the full account of performers has not yet been finalized. Performers can set up their preparations beginning at 7 p.m., and the BayImproviser Web page includes the necessary requirements for participants. There is also a Web page where they can sign up for participation. The performance will be free, but donations are suggested! Noisebridge is located in the Mission at 272 Capp Street.
Friday, March 27, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: Reed player David Boyce will continue to host his semi-regular Friday evening series entitled Other Dimensions in Sound. On this occasion Funkonya will present “an industrial size dose of old fashioned funk.” Once again, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
David Israel Katz performing at the Golden Gate Valley Branch of the San Francisco Public Library (from the BayImproviser event page for this week’s performance)
Friday, March 28, 2 p.m., San Francisco Public Library, Golden Gate Valley Branch: Singer and improviser David Israel Katz will perform a program entitled Abstract Lounge. He will serve as “disc jockey,” presenting a wide range of avant-garde and experimental music from his vinyl collection. He will encourage his audience to “read, work, browse the collection or become absorbed in contemplation while enjoying a mind-expanding flow of sound.” For those not familiar with the venue from past articles, the library is located at 1801 Green Street in Pacific Heights; and the performance will take place over the course of three hours.
Friday, March 28, 8:30 p.m., The Lab: Moin is a trio, which brings percussionist Valentina Magaletti together with the British Raime duo Joe Andrews and Tom Halstead, whose instruments include cello and guitar. The other set will be taken by guitarist Ava Mendoza, who composes her own music. Doors will open at 8 p.m., and the performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission will be $29 at the door and $27 for advance purchases. For those that do not yet know, the venue is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street, a short walk from the 16th Street Muni station.
No comments:
Post a Comment