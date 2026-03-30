The Bleeding Edge: 3/30/2026

After several busy weeks, things will quiet down a bit on the Bleeding Edge. Unless my search engine has betrayed me, only one new event will join the “usual suspects” Bleeding Edge venues. Nevertheless, those “usual suspects” will, as in the past, have much to offer. Full details (to the extent that they are available) are as follows:
Thursday, April 2, 7 p.m., Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (YBCA): This will be a two-set program. The second set will be devoted entirely to an improvised performance by Pamela Z. She will be preceded by Jon Leidecker, performing under the name Wobbly (which he has assumed since 1990). Prior to the opening, visitors will be free to view the content of the galleries, beginning at 5 p.m. Doors to the Forum, where the performance will take place, will open at 6:30 p.m. There will be no charge for admission, but those planning to attend can make RSVP arrangements through a YBCA Web page.
Friday, April 3, 6 p.m., Bric-a-Brac: This appears to be a new venue for adventurous listeners. The program will consist of five sets, three of which involve performers visiting from out of town. Coinshortage will come all the way from Chicago, while the Ben Rempel/Justin Gunter percussion duo is distributed between Los Angeles and New York City. The other visitor, Jake Parker-Scott is based in Los Angeles. “Local talent” will account for the beginning and end of the program. The opening set will be taken by flatways, which is the trio of Jordan Glenn, Sudhu Tewari, and matt robidoux. The final set will be a solo performance by Lx Rudis. The venue is located at 175 Leland Avenue. Admission will be $10, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
David Boyce with his soprano saxophone (from this week’s BayImproviser Web page for Medicine for Nightmares)
Friday, April 3, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This will be the next Other Dimensions in Sound performance curated by reed player David Boyce. This week Boyce will be part of a tenor saxophone trio, whose other members are Nora Free and Francis Wong. As always, the venue is the bookstore located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, April 3, 8:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: This venue will also host a trio gig but with more diverse instrumentation. Bassist Dan Seamans will lead the group, joined by Darren Johnston on trumpet and guitarist Scott Foster. This will be the third event in a long-weekend series of concerts entitled Poetryx2 + Jazzx5 = 4/2-4/5, running from Thursday, April 2, to Sunday, April 5. For those encountering the venue for the first time, it is located in Glen Park at 653 Chenery Street. Admission will be $20.
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