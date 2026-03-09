The Bleeding Edge: 3/9/2026

Poster for Pamela Z’s performance of Arbeitsklang
This week will be much busier than the last. Pamela Z will give another three performances of Arbeitsklang at Audium on March 12, 13, and 14; and tomorrow will be the rescheduled date for the “dialogue” between Jeremy Toussaint-Baptiste and Evicshen at The Lab. There will also be six newly announced events at venues familiar to most readers as follows:
Wednesday, March 11, 11:30 p.m., Salesforce Park: The “Rooftop Jazz” series will continue with a performance by the Kasey Knudsen Trio. Knudsen leads on saxophone with rhythm provided by Sam Bevan on bass and drummer Eric Garland. There will be two one-hour sets and no charge for admission.
Thursday, March 12, 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club: This will be another performance led by Knudsen; her rhythm will be provided by John Wiitala on bass, drummer Akira Tana, and Rumi Abe on piano. For those that do not yet know about this venue, Mr. Tipple’s is located at 39 Fell Street, on the south side of the street between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street.
Friday, March 13, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This week David Boyce will host a visit from a trio that calls itself Sand Ghost. Saxophonist Nore Free leads, supplemented by special effects. Rhythm will be provided by Cassandra Firmin on drums and bassist Melissa Mohlenhoff. As always, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, March 14, 12 noon, Center for New Music: This will be the monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S event with the usual opportunity to enjoy vegan pancakes while listening to “bleeding edge” music. It appears that this month there will be five sets with “bleeding edge” eccentricities in the names as follows:
- Forrest Friends (visiting from Seattle)
- L X Rudis
- An Electribe Called Quest (Heartworm and Vankman)
- Birdspanker
- Wiledeman
Admission will be $10 with a $6 rate for members and students. For those that do not yet know, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, just north of Market Street.
Saturday, March 14, 2 p.m., San Francisco Public Library, Golden Gate Valley Branch: This will be a two-set program. The first set will be performed by the Khachapuri Trio, whose members are clarinetist Beth Custer, David James on guitar, and cellist Jess Ivry. They will perform original compositions along with arrangements of music by composers including Chick Corea, Julius Hemphill, and Kurt Weill. The Lizard Point is the duo of Conor Devlin and Geoffrey Scott. They take their name from the opening track of the Brian Eno album Ambient 4: On Land. Library performances do not charge for admission. For those not familiar with the venue from past articles, it is located at 1801 Green Street in Pacific Heights.
Sunday, March 15, 7 p.m., Artists’ Television Access: The venue has described this event as a presentation of “Jurassic electronics and hand-held projection.” Michael Wertz will create the results of “live” drawing, performing with collaborators Andy Cowitt, Michael Zelner and Nat Swope. Admission will be $7 or $10. The venue is located in the Mission at 992 Valencia Street.
