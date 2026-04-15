Choices for May 1, 2026

It often seems that things get busy during what is basically the last month of the concert season. This year the need to make choices will begin at the very start of the month. As of this writing, there are three overlapping events, on the first day of the month all beginning at 7:30 p.m., each with its own unique offerings. The good news is that the diversity of the programs may make it easier for listeners to decide which concert to attend. Specifics are as follows:
Taube Atrium Theater: The San Francisco Chamber Orchestra, led by conductor Jory Fankuchen, will host this year’s Irving Klein Competition, violinist Julian Schilz. She will be the soloist in a performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 219, the last of his five violin concertos, composed in the key of A major. On the premise that “one good fifth deserves another,” the concerto will be followed by Franz Schubert’s D. 485, his fifth symphony in the key of B-flat major. The program will begin with the third movement of the first Sinfonietta composed by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson. There will be no charge for admission, meaning that tickets are not required. The venue is located on the top floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street.
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: California Bach Society will conclude its season with a program entitled Psalmen Davis: Three Centuries of Sacred Song. The title refers to a composition by Heinrich Schütz, which will be the “main event” of the program. Those psalms will also be present in different settings by two of Schütz’ predecessors, Jacobus Gallus and Salamone Rossi. There will also be nineteenth century settings composed by Felix Mendelssohn. General admission will be $35, but there is now a Choose What You Pay option for advance ticket purchasing, which may be enabled through the Society’s Web page. For those that do not already know, the church is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of Franklin Street.
The members of The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain (from their SFP event page)
Herbst Theatre: The final event to be presented by San Francisco Performances will be the return of The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain. They last visited Herbst on April 16, 2024. The group is a septet with members playing five different sizes of the instrument. The program will be announced from the stage. Tickets are currently being sold for $100, $85, and $70; and a Web page has been created for online purchases.
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