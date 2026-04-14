The Bleeding Edge: 4/14/2026

This week’s Bleeding Edge will be relatively quiet. There will be only five events, two of which will probably overlap. Both of them have already been reported, along with a third such event as follows:
The full expanse of Herbst Theatre as seen from its stage
- Ensemble for These Times will present its Women Crossing/Liminality program at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 17 in the Cha Chi Ming Recital Hall, located in the Bowes Center of the San Francisco Conservatory Music at 200 Van Ness Avenue.
- On that same Friday, The Lab will present its two-set evening of the Skylight duo and the Thingamajigs Performance Ground, beginning one hour later at 8:30 p.m.; the venue is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street.
- On Saturday, April 18, San Francisco Performances (SFP) will present a flute recital by Claire Chase in Herbst Theatre at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street.
The first of the new events will take place at a venue that may not be familiar to many readers, while the second venue is probably known to most San Francisco residents. Specifics are as follows:
Wednesday, April 15, 5:30 p.m., Bar Tanuki at Stable Cafe: Lorin Benedict will perform his latest experiments in inventive vocal work. Jed Holtman will accompany on guitar. The venue is located in the Mission at 2128 Folsom Street.
Sunday, April 19, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., San Francisco Museum of Modern Art: Theresa Wong is also a vocalist, but she accompanies herself on cello. There will be two performances of the program she has prepared, entitled Arch of Air. These have been conceived in response to works by Sol LeWitt and Ellsworth Kelly in the museum’s gallery. The Museum is located at 151 Third Street, just south of Market Street and adjacent to the Yerba Buena Gardens.
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