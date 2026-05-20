BARS Announces Program for Pride 2026

Poster design for this year’s Pride Celebration
This year the 56th annual Pride Celebration will be presented in music by the Bay Area Rainbow Symphony (BARS). The ensemble, led by conductor Robert Mollicone, has prepared a program entitled Dearly, Queerly, Over the Rainbow. The title refers to the first work on the program, a concert suite in which Herbert Stothart has transformed the songs Harold Arlen composed for The Wizard of Oz into an orchestral tone poem with instrumentation reflecting the lush Hollywood style. This will be followed by the San Francisco premiere of Good Morning, Beauty, a song cycle by Jake Heggie setting four romantic and humorous poems by Taylor Mac. The vocalist will be Nikola Printz. The second half of the program will be devoted entirely to Johannes Brahms’ Opus 90, the third of his four symphonies, composed in the key of F major.
As was the case this past March, the performance will take place on Saturday, June 20, at 7:30 p.m. The venue will be the SFCM Concert Hall at 50 Oak Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. BARS has created its own Web page for processing ticket sales.Ticket prices range between $43.50 and $6.50. The Web page includes a chart showing which seats are available at what prices.
No comments:
Post a Comment