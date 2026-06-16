David Russell Transcribes Couperin for Guitar

This seems to be a busy month for Omni on-Location videos to be released by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. The beginning of this month saw the release of a video of three guitars performing a transcription of the overture to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 492 opera, The Marriage of Figaro. The new video is another transcription, this time of keyboard music by François Couperin, “Les Barricades Mystérieuses” from the sixth “ordre” in his Pièces de Clavecin collection.
Damjan Bučić playing David Russell’s transcription of music by François Couperin
The guitarist for this performance is Damjan Bučić; and filming took place on location in Vittorio Veneto, Italy. More specifically, the venue was the Castello di San Martino. The music was transcribed for guitar solo by David Russell. The original keyboard version involves an interleaving of melodic lines that keeps both hands busy for not only the initial theme but also the two couplets that follow.
Mind you, I was more than a bit surprised that both Russell and Bučić could keep up with the interleaving polyphony; but it would be fair to say that I enjoyed listening to Bučić’s performance as much as my encounters with recorded harpsichord performances.
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