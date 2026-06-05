New Performance Traditions in SF: June, 2026

Joel Davel and Paul Dresher in performance (from the Givebutter Web page for making donations)
Once again, I have not had an opportunity to write about New Performance Traditions (NPT) since I announced the two performances that were presented in May of last year. Readers probably know by now that this is because I only write about events taking place within the San Francisco city limits. The good news is that the next visit to the city will take place in a little less than two weeks’ time.
This will be a fundraising event to support the Dresher Ensemble Artist Residency (DEAR). Every year the money raised goes to supporting six artists with studio space, profession production resources, mentorship, and a stipend of $1500 to support the production of a new work. The event will take place here in San Francisco at the Hosfelt Gallery, located at 260 Utah Street. It will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. Admission will begin with a suggested donation of $35 in the hope that there will be higher levels of contribution. Donations can also be given online through a Givebutter Web page created by NPT.
As many will expect, there will also be a performance. The Dresher Davel Invented Instrument Duo brings Joel Davel together with Paul Dresher, both of whom usually work with a diversity of invented instruments. Instruments such as the Quadrachord and the Hurdy Grande make for visual experiences as engaging as the sonorities one encounters during performance. This should provide a more than sufficient reason for supporting DEAR for the coming season!
No comments:
Post a Comment