The Bleeding Edge: 6/16/2026

This week will see three more BIOMETRICKS performances on Thursday, June 18, Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20. Also, this week Pamela Z will return to the Roar Shack to perform with The Living Earth Show (TLES), the duo of guitarist Travis Andrews and drummer Andy Meyerson. That leaves the need to account for five more events taking place this week, all of which will be at venues likely to be familiar to regular readers. Specifics are as follows:
Tuesday, June 16, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: The “action” will begin tonight with this month’s Jazz at the Make-Out Room program. Unlike last month, this month’s program will consist of three sets. Guitarist Karl Evangelista will make his next appearance in a duo performance with Lewis Jordan on saxophone. They will be followed by a solo set taken by guitarist Ross Hammond. The final set will be another duo with guitarist Jas Stade performing with Jon Bafus on drums. As usual, there will be no cover charge, meaning that donations will be accepted (not to mention welcome). For those unfamiliar with the venue, it is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street.
Wednesday, June 17, 8 p.m., The Lab: This will be Jas Stade’s second performance of the week. She will share sets with two other women. Wendy Eisenberg is both a virtuoso guitarist and a singer-songwriter. Mari Maurice is a Brooklyn-based sound artist and multi-instrumentalist whose repertoire ranges from ambient pop to folk and musique concrète. The venue is another familiar one, also located in the Mission, this time at 2948 16th Street.
Thursday, June 18, 8 p.m., Dead End Vintage: Once again, vintage clothing will provide a setting for free improvisation. This time there will be three sets, all by visiting performers. Shin Chida will be the most distant, since he is based in Yokkaichi, Japan. He has a repertoire of dark, atmospheric soundscapes using 8-track tape manipulation. Somewhat closer to home, Scot Jenerik will be visiting from Portland, Oregon. His projects include AUME, F-Space, and Soundtrack for the Dead. From the south, Mike Meanstreetz is based in Los Angeles, working with “drum kit/percussion, musique concrete/electronic manipulation, and acoustic-electric nylon guitar.” This is yet another venue in the Mission, located at 3370 19th Street.
Friday, June 19, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: The next Other Dimensions in Sound program, curated and hosted by Boohaabian reed player David Boyce, will be a two-set offering of solo performances. The first soloist will be saxophonist Tom Weeks. He will be followed by guitarist Karl Evangelista, who will perform the entirety of Sonny Sharrock’s Guitar album. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Poster for Rite of the Demon: Summer (from the Web page for purchasing tickets)
Saturday, June 20, 6:30 p.m., Gray Area Art and Technology: Eternal Research will present a full-evening program entitled Rite of the Demon: Summer. One of the performers will be Suzanne Ciani, one of the pioneers of electronic music. She will be joined by Fierra Ex Machina, inventors and developers of the Demon Box, who will be visiting from Los Angeles. The performance will take place in the Grand Theatre, located in the Mission at 2665 Mission Street.
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