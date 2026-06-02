The Bleeding Edge: 6/2/2026

This week will not be quite as busy as last week. Nevertheless, there will be a lot of options, beginning tomorrow and extending all the way into Monday of next week. The one event that has already been reported is the two-set program at The Lab, which will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 6. Specifics for the remaining events are as follows:
Wednesday, June 3, 8 p.m., Bric a Brac: The next performance at this venue will take place tomorrow, exactly one month after the last event. This time there will be only three sets but with little background material. One set will be the trio of Aine Nakamura, Kevin Corcoran, and Jacob Felix Heule. Another will be a duo performance by Isabel Waldner and Casey Adams. No further information has been provided about the music, as is the case with the remaining set, identified only as “Corsick/Pontiac.” The venue is located at 175 Leland Avenue.
Thursday, June 4, Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6, 7:30 p.m., Audium: Barbara Nerness will perform BIOMETRICKS, conceived to showcase breath, heartbeats, stomach gurgles, and the resonances within our heads. Sounds collected using a stethoscope microphone will be given a live performance, mixed with layers of recordings of guitar, voice, and drum beats recorded by Jack Perry. The mix will also include field recordings of San Francisco. The venue will be at 1616 Bush Street, and ticket information will be found at the above hyperlinks.
Friday, June 5, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club: Violinist Jenny Scheinman will bring her quintet to this venue. According to DownBeat she is “the #2 Jazz Violinist in the world.” Rhythm will be provided by Carmen Staaf on piano, guitarist Matt Wrobel, Matt Munz on bass, and drummer Scott Amendola. For those that do not yet know, the venue is in the Civic Center at 39 Fell Street.
Friday, June 5, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: PC Muñoz will give a performance of Little Ransoms, his first spoken word album in 21 years. Readings from the text will alternate with music performed by Red Fast Triple Luck, the quartet of David Boyce, PC Muñoz, Francis Wong, and Chris Trinidad. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, June 6, 7 p.m., Center for New Music (C4NM): Composer Pauline Oliveros died in 2016, but C4NM will celebrate her 94th birthday. The Cornelius Cardew Choir will mark the occasion through a selection of her text scores and listening practices. Oliveros was the founder of the Deep Listening practice, and the performance by the Choir will explore how contemporary technologies such as large language models might become part of a Deep Listening experience. For those that do not yet know, the venue is at 55 Taylor Street; and admission will be on a pay-what-you-can basis.
Danishta Rivero (photograph by Chuck Johnson)
Monday, June 8, 8 p.m., Dead End Vintage: Once again, vintage clothing will provide a setting for free improvisation. This time there will be an abundance of seven sets, and at least some of the performers are likely to be familiar to readers. They will be as follows: Ava Koohbor, Kanoko Nishi-Smith, Danishta Rivero, Jordan Blankenship, K Francis Messer, Kaitlin McSweeney, and Domi Nigro. Each will present a unique take on improvisational noise. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and admission will be $10. Nevertheless, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
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