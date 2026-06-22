The Bleeding Edge: 6/22/2026

This promises to be a busy week on the Bleeding Edge. There will be three more BIOMETRICKS performances on Thursday, June 25, Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27. The other events that have already been reported are those taking place for the remainder of this month at the Center for New Music: the three solo sets of New Queer Music on Thursday, June 25, and the three sets of different approaches to synthesis on Saturday, June 27. That leaves a generous number of other performances at a diversity of venues as follows:
Tuesday, June 23, 7 p.m., Artists Television Access: Stone•House•Street: Reactivating the Archive is a joint project of three Armenian-Americans, filmmakers Chris Atamian and Tina Bastajian and sound artist Joseph Bohigian. Atamian’s film is entitled “House Culture,” part of his CivilNet series. It explores Armenia’s historic house museums, offering an intimate look into the lives, environments, and creative legacies of influential cultural figures. Bohigian’s “Stone Dreams” uses a stone to act as an instrument evoking folk songs. Bastajian’s film is entitled “A Tree Once Grew on Pushkin;” and it examines issues of post-Soviet gentrification and loss in Armenia's capital city of Yerevan. For those that do not already know, the venue is located in the Mission at 992 Valencia Street. Admission will be $10 at the door, and light refreshments will be available.
Wednesday, June 24, 7 p.m., Mr Tipple’s: Saxophonist Beth Schenck will return to this venue with her last quartet included bassist Lisa Mezzacappa, Brett Carson on piano, and drummer Jordan Glenn. This is another venue familiar to readers, located at 39 Fell Street, on the south side of the street between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street. The venue is basically a supper club, so listeners are encouraged to purchase food and drink.
Thursday, June 25, 6 p.m., San Francisco Museum of Modern Art: Pamela Z will collaborate with poet Dan Waldman and dancer Suzanne Beahrs for an evening of performance and poetry that will unfold throughout the museum’s galleries. The performance is inspired by Atria, the debut of a poetry collection by Waldman. The performance will be structured as three movements, each of which will bring together artists working across sound, poetry, clay, cello, dance, video, and performance. The Museum is located near Yerba Buena Gardens at 151 Third Street, just south of Market Street.
Thursday, June 25, and Sunday, June 28, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Black Cat Jazz Supper Club: George Colligan has earned an international reputation as a multi-instrumentalist (drums, trumpet, organ, keyboards), composer, accompanist, teacher, and bandleader. He will perform with vocalist Zyanna. Rhythm will be provided by bassist David Ewell and Mike Mitchell on drums. Admission will be $30. The venue is located at 400 Eddy Street.
Thursday, June 25, 8 p.m., Noisebridge: On the fourth Thursday of every month, this venue hosts the resident electronic music series, Electronic Music OM. Those interested in performing can register through the Web page for this month. All sets must be at most twenty minutes in duration. There is no charge for admission, but it will not be hard to find the donation box! There is also a Web page for both donations and membership dues. Sets are multimedia, but there will be three audio performances. softCOUP is the duo of David Leikam and Ahmed Kap Animo. There will also be solo performances by Jah’s Tin and Okvit Noize. The venue is located at 272 Capp Street.
Friday, June 26, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: David Boyce will curate another two-set evening. The first set will be taken by the Boohabian Black Edgar. The second set will be performed by Angel, about whom no information has been provided. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
The interior of Old First Church (from the Web page for this Sunday’s performance.
Sunday, June 28, 4 p.m., Old First Church: Duo Soriga brings soprano Josephine Lee together with gayageum virtuoso Hwayoung Shon. Shon is also the composer of the last three works on the program, all of which will be receiving world premiere performances. Her arrangements of the first four works on the program will also be premieres. This will be an Old First Concerts performance. A Web page has been created for the purchase of general admission tickets for $30, with discounts available for seniors and students. The church is located on the southeast corner of Sacramento Street and Van Ness Avenue.
Sunday, June 28, 5 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., Audium: There will be two performances of the Honey Gold Experience. This involves immersive audio/visual performances blending visual art installation, live music, layered sound design, projection, and meditative atmosphere into a unique sensory experience. Admission will be $50 at the door and $45 if paid in advance. The venue is located at 1616 Bush Street.
Sunday, June 28, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: This will be saxophonist Kasey Knudsen’s latest performance. She will lead a trio with rhythm provided by Mat Muntz on bass and drummer Scott Amendola. The venue is probably known to many (most?) readers, located at 653 Chenery Street.
No comments:
Post a Comment