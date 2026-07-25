Watching the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on television was not the most engaging experience of the evening. Nevertheless, it was at least mildly amusing to observe how little attention President Donald Trump paid to any of the journalists receiving their awards. Clearly, all he had in mind was what he would say when the podium was finally his.
Was Donald Trump’s cap a joke or a threat? (from the Al Jazeera Web page about last night’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner)
The video of his speech, which is now available for viewing on an Al Jazeera Web page, may go down in history as the perfect definition of a warped sense of humor. Rather than extolling the virtues of press freedom, Trump turned his speech into an extended joke about running for a fourth term. (I really hope he thought this was a joke, given that he has not yet finished his second term!) I fear that, if there was any logic at all behind the speech, it involved making sure that any journalist recognized that any threat from the President’s mouth should at least be considered as possibly serious.
Personally, I was impressed by Al Jazeera’s boldness, even if it puts any future attempts to cover news about our current President in jeopardy.
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