Donald Trump reacting to a protestor (from the Al Jazeera Web page for the event)
Last night President Donald Trump delivered a speech at an auto event in Michigan. A protester decided to try interrupting him, and Trump’s response was to call him a “communist.” The Al Jazeera account of this event cited the speech as a “criticism of what he described as the threat of communism facing the country.”
I take this as a sign that Trump is still living in the last century. He might benefit from one of his aides consulting Wikipedia (since he probably would not do it himself). As might be expected, “Communism” has its own Web page; and it is definitely up-to-date! Here are the sentences that put Trump’s reaction into question:
With the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, many governments abolished Communist rule. Only a few nominally Communist governments remain, such as China, Cuba, Laos, North Korea, and Vietnam. Except for North Korea, these have allowed more economic competition while maintaining one-party rule. Communism's decline has been attributed to economic inefficiency and to authoritarianism and bureaucracy within Communist governments.
If Trump can show any evidence that communism is still a threat, I would be happy to examine and comment on it!
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