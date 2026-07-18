Pamela Z to Visit Project Artaud This Afternoon

Pamela Z performing with her own invented electronic gear (from her Bandcamp Web page)
“This just in,” as they say! Pamela Z will be giving her next performance here in San Francisco this afternoon. She will be hosted by Project Artaud for “an afternoon with a Solo Performance and Art Talk.” That title also serves as an outline for the program, which will begin with performances of a few of her compositions. She will then discuss her approaches to composition by presenting examples of her work in both video and audio. Through those examples, the audience will learn about her different approaches to vocalization, processing of both audio and video sources, gesture-based MIDI controllers, and found text. This introduction will begin at 3:15 p.m. this afternoon, July 18. Following the discussion, there will be a short break before a solo performance that will last for about one hour. The performance will take place in The Sculpture Studio of Project Artaud, which is located in the Mission at 401 Alabama Street. Those attending are encouraged “to bring friends, a bottle to share, and cash for tips.”
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