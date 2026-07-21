SFCS to Bring World Premiere to Davies

Banner for this summer’s SFCS performance (from the City Box Office Web page)
Once again, the San Francisco Choral Society will return to Davies Symphony Hall as part of this year’s Summer Festival Chorus. This will be the fifth annual performance of the event, which, as in the past, will be led by Artistic Director Robert Geary. This year will feature the world premiere of Three Portraits: Voices of Chinese American Women from Early California, a composition by Bay Area composer Eric Tuan by virtue of a recent commission. This will fill the first half of the program, which will be followed, after the intermission, by the (much) more familiar cantata by Carl Orff, Carmina Burana. Vocal soloists will be soprano Chelsea Hollow, tenor Sam Faustine, and baritone Eugene Brancoveanu. In addition, Rotimi Agbabiaka will direct a semi-staged performance of Carmina Burana.
There will be only one performance, which will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, in Davies, located on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and Grove Street. Tickets prices are $55, $70, and $85; and they may be purchased through a City Box Office Web page. As usual, that Web page includes a “map” showing which tickets are available in which sections. $20 Rush Tickets will be available at the door for those with a college student ID.
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