SFEMF Announces Plans for 25th Season

Poster design for the coming SFEMF
Once again, the 25th Annual San Francisco Electronic Music Festival will involve a change in venue, as well as performances taking place a little over a month earlier. As was the case last year, there will be three concerts; and this year they will all take place at The Lab, a venue that will probably be familiar to most readers. All performances will begin at 8 p.m. on three consecutive dates with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. The performers on each of those dates will be as follows:
- Thursday, September 24: Rrose, IDHAZ & Emily Bouton, Blevin Blectum
- Friday, September 25: Paul DeMarinis, The Gleaners (Laetitia Sonami and Matt Robidoux), Albert Yeh, Stefano Pilia
- Saturday, September 26: Moor Mother, Seth Cluett, Thomas Carnacki (Gregory Scharpen, Cheryl Leonard, and Gregory Hagan)
The price of the pass for the entire festival will be $60. Single tickets will be sold for $23. A processing fee will be added. Single tickets may be purchased online through the hyperlinks on the above dates. The venue is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street.
No comments:
Post a Comment