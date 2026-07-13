The Bleeding Edge: 7/13/2026

Activity on The Bleeding Edge continues to be relatively quiet. This week the number of events will amble up to four (following last week’s three). Nothing is scheduled prior to Thursday, on which there will be two overlapping performances, the second of which will also take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Once again, the venues will be familiar to regular readers; and, as is usually the case, the options are impressively diverse. Details are as follows:
Thursday, July 16, 7 p.m., Gray Area Art And Technology: Max Cooper is currently on a tour to showcase his latest album Feeling is Structure. The content of that album will provide the basis for the immersive audio-visual performance system called 3D/AV. The narrative thread of that performance will tell “ the story of the foundations of our world, and our place in it, as a living feeling experience.” Readers familiar with this venue probably already know that it is located in the Mission at 2665 Mission Street.
Roman Goron, Ben Sherman, Isaiah Bravo, and Daniel Song, who will be performing at the Black Cat Supper Club later this week
Thursday, July 16, and Sunday, July 19, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., and Friday, July 17, and Saturday, July 18, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Black Cat Jazz Supper Club: Tenor saxophonist Ben Sherman is based in New York City. He runs the jam session Close Up, which takes place every other Sunday. He leads a quartet, whose other members are pianist Roman Goron, Daniel Song on bass, and drummer Isaiah Bravo. Admission for all performances will be $30. The club is located in the Civic Center at 400 Eddy Street.
Friday, July 17, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: As usual, the Other Dimensions is Sound music series will be curated and hosted by Boohaabian multi-reed player David Boyce. This week he will provide reeds and special effects for a performance by the Red Fast Luck duo. The other performer will be percussionist PC Munoz, whose instruments include (among the usual) boom stick and “intergalactic hook rug.” As many (most?) readers probably know by now, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, July 18, 3 p.m., Project Artaud: Pamela Z will give her next performance of her own compositions for solo voice and electronics. The event will take place in The Sculpture Studio. She will also discuss her work, and the entire event is scheduled to last about two and one-half hours. The venue is located in Studio 123 at 401 Alabama Street.
No comments:
Post a Comment