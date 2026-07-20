The Bleeding Edge: 7/20/2026

The good news is that this will be a very busy week on the Bleeding Edge. There will be seven events, only two of which will overlap. The only bad news is that both of them will be a familiar site! Once again, the venues will be familiar to regular readers; and, as is usually the case, the options are impressively diverse. Details are as follows:
Tuesday, July 21, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: Jazz at the Make-Out Room used to take place on Mondays. However, last month’s gig took place on a Tuesday, and this month’s offering will do the same. Once again, the program will consist of three sets. The program will open with the Ai-Ai combo led by guitarist Karl Evangelista. The second set will be performed by a trio of vocalists: Saki Minamimoto, Lorin Benedict, and David Israel Katz. The final set will see keyboardist Marc Capelle playing with William Winant on percussion. They will be joined by “guest artists” yet to be announced. For those that do not yet know, the Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 23, and Sunday, July 26, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., and Friday, July 24, and Saturday, July 25, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Black Cat Jazz Supper Club: This week will see the return of drummer and composer Anthony Fung to the Black Cat. He will lead a quartet with alto saxophonist Alex Hahn on the front line. Rhythm will be provided by pianist Michael Ragonese and Luca Alemanno on bass. Selections will be drawn from Hahn’s latest album, Common Language, which he describes as “a bold, rhythm-driven statement of identity and sound.”
Friday, July 24, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: The next Other Dimensions in Sound offering, curated and hosted by Boohaabian reed player David Boyce, will be a trio program. He will be joined by percussionist Kevin Carnes and Kirk Peterson on bass. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.Kasey Knudsen with her saxophone (from the Web page for her performance this week)
Friday, July 24, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: This week Friday will require making a hard choice. Bird & Beckett will host a quartet performance led by Kasey Knudsen on saxophone. She will be joined by fellow reed player Harvey Wainapel. Rhythm will be provided by John Witala on bass and Jon Arkin on drums. There will no charge for this event. Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART.
Saturday, July 25, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Bird & Beckett will host a second performance at the same time on Saturday. The performance will be led by percussionist Avotcja, who will also recite poetry. “Backup” will be provided by the Modupue quartet with a front line shared by Sandi Poindexcer on violin and saxophonist Francis Wong. Rhythm will be shared by bassist Heshima Mark Williams and Baba Ken Okulolo on talking drum.
Sunday, July 26, 6 p.m., Gray Area Art and Technology: This will be a generous evening of five sets:
- Albert.DATA
- Entangled Others
- Esen K. Tütüncü
- Kyle McDonald
- Kalie Hofstadter and Memo Akten
Sadly, as of this writing, no details have been provided for any of these performances.The program will take place in the Grand Theatre, located in the Mission at 2665 Mission Street.
Monday, July 27, 7:30 p.m, Artists Television Access: Rewards Program is an improvisational music project. The performers will be Miles Lassi, Zekarias Thompson, and Skyway Man. Visuals will be provided by Ellie Vanderlip. These will include “expanded cinema” as well as projections of both 16 mm and 32 mm slides.
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