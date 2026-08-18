Frank Martin to Bring His Own Trio to Hanny

2015 photograph of Frank Martin at a piano keyboard (from his Musicians Union Web page)
Some readers may recall that, this past May, pianist Frank Martin contributed to a trio performance led by Jeff Denson on bass. At the end of this month, Martin will bring his own trio to Chez Hanny. Gary Brown will be his bassist with drums performed by Deszon X. Claiborne. Both of them have previously performed with Martin.
As always, Chez Hanny is located at 1300 Silver Avenue; and the performance takes place in the downstairs rumpus room. It will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 30. Admission will be $25, payable by check or cash. Because Jazz Chez Hanny is now a 501(c)(3) public charity, tax-deductible donations will also be accepted.
Also as always, there will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend should bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served, meaning that reservations are strongly recommended. They may be placed through an electronic mail address: jazz@chezhanny.com. Mail messages received after noon on the day of a performance are unlikely to be seen until after the show is over, and cancellations should be given at least 24 hours advance notice. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners are always appreciated.
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