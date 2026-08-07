Opera Parallèle Goes “Expansive” Again!

Some readers may recall that, one year ago today, Opera Parallèle (OP) contributed to the fourth annual Expansive showcase. In collaboration with the San Francisco Transgender District, this performance was conceived to showcase transgender and non-binary classical artists. Apparently, this was a successful partnership, because it will continue at the end of this month!
This year’s Expansive poster (courtesy of OP)
The title of this year’s program is Revolution is Just the Beginning!, and the performance will honor the 60th Anniversary of the Compton’s Cafeteria Riot, which, as some will observe while reading this sentence, was an event significant enough to have a hyperlink for its own Wikipedia page! There will be three vocalists: bass-baritone Sapphira Cristál, tenor Katherine Goforth, and mezzo Nina Jones. This year, due to the partnership with OP, its resident pianist, Keisuke Nakagoshi, will provide the accompaniment. Once again the entire program will be hosted by Afrika America.
Also once again, the program will be given only one performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 27. The venue will be the A.C.T. (American Conservatory Theater) Strand Theater, which is located at 1127 Market Street. The performance will be jointly presented by Opera Parallèle (OP) and The Transgender District, and tickets are being sold by A.C.T., which has created a Web page for online purchases. Ticket prices for Premium seating are $56. There are also “pay what you can” tickets for either $25 or $15, and $15 will also provide admission for those under the age of 21.
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