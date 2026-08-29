Paul Dresher Composing Music for Shakespeare

J Jha, who will perform the title role in King Lear (from the Web page for ticket purchases)
Next month the Dresher | Davel Invented Instrument Duo (Paul Dresher and Joel Davel) will provide the music for the performance of William Shakespeare’s play King Lear. This will be a co-production shared by the Oakland Theatre Project (OTP) and New Performance Traditions. The performance will be directed by Michael Socrates Moran. Rinde Eckert, who has performed in many of Dresher’s programs, will take the role of the Fool; and the title role will be assumed by J Jha, who has previously performed in Angels in America and Peter Brook’s The Mahabharata.
OTP will “migrate” across the Bay to bring this production to the Steindler Stage at Z Space in San Francisco. This is located in the Mission District at 450 Florida Street. Opening night will be at 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 27. This will be followed by further 7 p.m. performances on Thursdays, October 1 and 8, Fridays, October 2 and 9, and Saturdays, October 3 and 10. There will also be Sunday matinee performances at 2 p.m. on October 4 and 11. The performance will run for three hours with two intermissions. A single Web page has been created for all online purchases.
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