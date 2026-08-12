SFS Chamber Music Will Also Precede Gala

Some readers may recall that yesterday I wrote that the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) would precede the Opening Gala for about a week. Instead, the season would begin with the first Orchestral Series program, whose guest artist will be pianist Garrick Ohlsson performing Johannes Brahms’ Opus 15, his first piano concerto, composed in the key of D minor. That program will be given two evening performances on Friday, September 18, and Saturday, September 19.
Poster design for the first Chamber Series performance in Davies Symphony Hall (from the SFS Web page for this event)
It turns out that Ohlsson will also return to Davies Symphony Hall the following Sunday. He will join SFS musicians in the first Chamber Series program of the season. Furthermore, he will not be the only “visiting artist” for this performance. Ramiro Boero will also contribute to the performance playing on his bandoneon. As some readers might expect, his contribution will involve two compositions by Astor Piazzolla, “La muerte del ángel” and “Decarísmo.” Boero will also provide the program with one of his own compositions, Suite Impulso. Ohlsson will join the group for the “bookends” of the program, beginning with Johannes Brahms Opus 87, his second piano trio composed in the key of C major. At the other end, so to speak, the program will conclude with Amy Beach’s only piano quintet.
As is usually the case for Chamber Series performances, the program will begin at 2 p.m., on Sunday, September 20. The event page for this concert will, as usual, include a hyperlink for purchasing tickets online. As always, tickets may also be acquired at the Box Office, which is at the entrance to Davies on the south side of Grove Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street.
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