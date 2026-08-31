The Bleeding Edge: 8/31/2026

It looks like summer will end with a whimper on the Bleeding Edge. There will be only two events this week, one of which will see the return of a venue that has not appeared on this site since the beginning of this past June. Fortunately, the balance will be stabilized by the other event, which is one of the most familiar of the “usual suspects!” Specifics are as follows:
Monday, August 31, 7 p.m., Bric A Brac: This is the venue that has kept itself quiet since June. The performance will be a trio performance of “Noise//Punk//Improv.” The performers will be Ethan Campa on drums, guitarist Isabelle Waldner Kalb, and Gianna Caudillo on acoustic bass. These names are followed on the Web page by “Micro Multi Hulls” and “Girl Into Destruction.” Those attending this event can decide whether or not these are the titles of the music being performed. The venue is located at 175 Leland Avenue.
David Boyce with his soprano saxophone (from this week’s BayImproviser Web page)
Friday, September 4, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: The only other event this week will be the next installment in Other Dimensions in Sound. As many readers probably already know, this is the Friday music series curated and hosted by Boohaabian multi reed player extraordinaire David Boyce. On this occasion Boyce will host a two-set evening. The first set will be a solo clarinet performance by Nikita Malinin. The second set will be by the Rainbow Eclipse duo with Boyce playing saxophones. He will be joined by Nader at a modular synthesizer. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
No comments:
Post a Comment