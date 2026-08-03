The Bleeding Edge: 8/3/2026

August will get off to a relatively quiet start on the Bleeding Edge. Most important, however, is that Audium will be hosting a series of performances by Hidden Currents, which will take place cover the course of the entire month on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Only two other venues will be involved this week, both of which are “usual suspects.” Specifics are as follows:
The poster for Hidden Currents, which is the primary source of information about the event (from its BayImproviser Web page)
Thursday, August 6, Friday, August 7, and Saturday, August 8, 8 p.m., Audium: Golden Lionheart Collier seems to be determined to keep its audience as uninformed as possible prior to the performance! The title of the program is Hidden Currents with “Sounding the invisible kinship circuits of the diaspora” as a subtitle. The audience will sit in the center of the space in total darkness surrounded by 176 loudspeakers. The group promises this to be “one unforgettable experience;” but I shall let adventurous readers decide for themselves! For those that do not yet know, the venue is located at 1616 Bush Street. Pay-what-you-can tickets are available at the door for each show, on a first come, first served basis; but the preferred cost is between $20 and $30. The door will open at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 6, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: This is another familiar venue, but the usual four-set evening will be somewhat less cryptic! Leaking is a trio with Brian Pedersen on baritone saxophone and cellist Fred Lonberg-Holm. The third member is Jay Korber, who claims he will be playing “the rusty gates of hell!” Sharkiface and Ava Koohbor will join forces as (ff): (the colon is part of the title). Their performance will involve electronics, noise, and spoken word to “enact resistance, reject fascism and level aim to demolish patriarchy.” Kersti Abrams will lead the Evidence Trio performing on alto saxophone and flute, as well as the more exotic mbira. As in the past, she will be joined by Andrew Joron on theremin along with bass guitarist Eli Pontecorvo. Finally, 5k candle will be a solo performance by Chris Farstad combining video with acoustic synthesis. This is another familiar venue, located at 552 Haight Street.
Friday, August 7, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: The next Other Dimensions in Sound performance to be curated by “Boohaabian multi reed player extraordinaire David Boyce” will be a trio that calls itself Funkonya in the Portal. The members are Kirk Peterson on bass, drummer Sean Alford, and a guitarist known only as Vern. As many (most?) readers probably know by now, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
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