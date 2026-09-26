From the Green Room to Grace Cathedral

Gallery of the performers contributing to this year’s Death by Aria program
Once again, Halloween will be celebrated by the annual Death by Aria concert. Readers may recall that last year’s performance took place in the Veterans Building on Van Ness Avenue. This year will see a shift to a venue that is likely to be more conducive to a haunting evening. The performance will take place in Grace Cathedral, which will be fitted out to lend itself to spooky projections, which will be provided by Mark Johns. The space should also accommodate circus star Dwoira Galilea Scheffer and her aerial performance.
Instrumentalists will be oboist Christopher Oglesby, who is also a tenor vocalist, Valentin Kovalev on saxophone, and pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg, who will also will serve as Master of Ceremonies. The other vocalists will be soprano Charlotte Kelso and tenor Thomas Kinch. Opera selections will be from Georges Bizet’s Carmen, and Lady Macbeth’s performance in Giuseppe Verdi’s Macbeth. The repertoire will shift to the twentieth century with instrumental performances of “Libertango” and “La Muerte del Ángel,” compositions by Astor Piazzolla.
The performance will again begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28. It will be preceded by a reception at 7 p.m. and followed by a party with the artists beginning at 9 p.m. The venue will be Grace Cathedral, which is located at 1100 California Street, located on the north side between Taylor Street and Jones Street. The entire event is expected to last three hours. Tickets are being sold through an Eventbrite Web page. General admission will be $125, and the price for young professionals under 30 will be $75.
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