Jazz Chez Hanny to Begin October with Sextet

David Ambrosio playing his bass and drummer Russ Meissner
Some readers may recall that the summer of last year saw the return of the Dave Scott Quartet to Chez Hanny. Next month’s first performance in October will be led by two of the members of that quartet: drummer Russ Meissner and David Ambrosio on bass. They will provide rhythm for a front line of two wind players, saxophonist Loren Stillman and Matt Renzi, who plays tenor saxophone, oboe, and English horn. The rhythm section will be filled out by guitarist Nate Radley and Leonard Thompson on piano.
By now regular readers “know the drill” for these house concerts hosted by Frank Hanny. The show will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 11. Hanny’s house is located at 1300 Silver Avenue, and the performance takes place in the downstairs rumpus room. Admission will be $35. due to the larger ensemble; and checks will be accepted, as well as cash. All of that money will go to the musicians. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Reservations are preferred and may be made by sending electronic mail to jazz@chezhanny.com.
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