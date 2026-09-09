Kamieniak to Bring Liszt and Alkan to Sunset

Pianist Tomasz Kamieniak (from the Web page for his August, 2024, performance at the Incarnation Episcopal Church)
I have noticed that announcements of performances at Sunset Music and Arts tend to be a “sometime thing;” but, when they do show up in my Inbox, they are usually more than worthy of attention. In that context, I am happy to report that next month will begin with a major solo undertaking by pianist Tomasz Kamieniak. The program will be divided approximately equally between two nineteenth-century composers, both of whom established a reputation for excess. The first of these is more familiar: Franz Liszt, who was born in 1811. Two years later saw the birth of Charles-Valentin Alkan, who was both Liszt’s friend and colleague.
The second half of the program will be devoted to Alkan’s Opus 39. This was given the title “Concerto for Solo Piano.” However, the three movements were originally the eighth, ninth, and tenth compositions in the collection in twelve études in all of the minor keys. The major offering in the first half will be the S. 175 Légendes, honoring two saints that share the same name: “St François d'Assise: la prédication aux oiseaux [the sermon to the birds]” and “St François de Paule: marchant sur les flots [walking on the waves].” These “sacred” offerings will be followed by the more “secular” account of the transcription of the conclusion of Richard Wagner’s opera Tristan und Isolde, usually known as “Isoldes Liebestod.” S. 175 will be preceded by two “sacred” compositions for solo piano, “Ave Maria d'Arcadelt” (S. 183/2) and “Sancta Dorothea” (S. 187).
I must confess that Kamieniak’s ambitions would be likely to raise Spock’s left eyebrow. That said, I must confess to being significantly impressed by a pianist that prepares a program sharing Alkan and Liszt in equal measure. As is usually the case at Sunset, the performance will begin at 7:30 p.m., taking place on Thursday, October 8. The venue will be the Incarnation Episcopal Church, which is located in the Sunset at 1750 29th Avenue. Advance purchase will be $25 with a $20 rate for seniors and students, which can be processed online through the Web page for the event. The charge at the door will be $30 with the reduced rate of $25 for seniors and students.
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