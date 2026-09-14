Kasey Knudsen to Bring Sextet to Chez Hanny

Kasey Knudsen with her saxophone (from the Photos Web page on her Web site)
Some readers may recall that I last wrote about saxophonist Kasey Knudsen to announce her appearance at Bird & Beckett Books and Records near the end of this past July. On that occasion she led a quartet with fellow reed player Harvey Wainapel joining her on the front line with rhythm provided by John Witala on bass and Jon Arkin on drums. Her next performance will be a Jazz Chez Hanny concert, where she will lead a sextet; and the only member of the quartet to reappear will be Knudsen herself!
That sextet will be equally divided between front line and rhythm. Knudsen will be joined on the front line by two brass musicians: trumpeter Henry Hung, who has recorded with the GRAMMY-winning Pacific Mambo Orchestra, and Danny Lubin-Laden on trombone. (Some readers may recall that Lubin-Laden last appeared on this site as a member of clarinetist Ben Goldberg’s quartet album, Trouble Trouble.) Dahveed Behroozi will be the pianist in the rhythm section, joined by Sam Bevan on bass and drummer Jon Arkin.
As most readers will probably know by now, the venue will be Frank Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, with the performance taking place in the downstairs rumpus room. Admission will be $35 (taking into account the size of the ensemble), payable in cash, as a check to Jazz Chez Hanny, or a Zelle transfer to jazz@chezhanny.com. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 27. Reservations are preferred by sending electronic mail to jazz@chezhanny.com. Masks are optional, but attendees should be vaccinated. Vaccination will be based on the honor system. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show are always appreciated.
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