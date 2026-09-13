Mourning and Redemption from CalBach

Johannes Agricola aus Eisleben, author of the chorale text “Ich ruf zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ”
Next month will begin with the first program to be presented by the California Bach Society (CalBach). As often seems to be the case, the title is a lengthy (but informative) one: The Merciful Goodness: Music of Mourning and Redemption by Handel and Bach. Each of these composers will be represented by a single work, separated by an intermission. The Handel selection will be the HWV 264 anthem, Funeral Anthem for Queen Caroline, first performed in Westminster Abbey at the aforementioned funeral on December 17, 1739. The intermission will be followed by the BWV 177 cantata composed by Johann Sebastian Bach, Ich ruf zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ (I call to You, Lord Jesus Christ). According to its Wikipedia page, this concluded Bach’s second annual cycle of chorale cantatas composed for the sacred services for 1724/25.
The CalBach choir, a 30-voice chamber choir, will be led by Artistic Director Nate Widelitz. There will also be three vocal soloists, soprano Jennifer Paulino, countertenor Kyle Sanchez Tingzon, and tenor Corey Head. Instrumental accompaniment will be by the Jubilate Baroque Orchestra.
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 2. The venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, which is located 1111 O’Farrell Street. Individual tickets are available for general admission at $35 with discounted rates for seniors and students. However, there will also be a relatively modest fee when tickets are purchased through the Ticketstripe Web page. This Web page can also be used for tax-deductible donations to support CalBach.
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