Noe Music to Host Unconventional Trio

Cellist Mike Block in a duo performance with Yacouba Sissoko playing his kora
At the beginning of next month, Noe Music will host two performances performed by an “international” trio. The one familiar instrument in this group will be the cello played by Mike Block. However, since he has been a member of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silkroad Ensemble since 2005, he is used to instrumentalists unlikely to be found in the concert hall. One of them will be percussionist Idrissa Koné, who probably commands more members of the percussion familiar than are likely to be found in Davies Symphony Hall! The “front line” will be taken by Yacouba Sissoko. He plays the kora; and, according to the Britannica Web page, this is a “traditional West African stringed instrument.”
The trio will give two performances in Noe Valley, the first of which will be free. As was reported at the end of last month, this event will place at 5 p.m. on Friday evening, October 2, in the Noe Valley Town Square, which is located at 3861 24th Street. That block is situated between Vicksburg Street and Sanchez Street.
The second performance will take place at the Noe Valley Ministry. It will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, like other events in the Noe Music series. Those familiar with the series probably already know that the venue is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street.
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