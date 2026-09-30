SFCCO Shifting to St. Mark’s Church

In about a month’s time, the San Francisco Composers Chamber Orchestra (SFCCO) will present the second of the two programs it has prepared for this year. (I seem to have missed any information about the first concert, entitled Shifting Grounds, which was held on June 6 at Old First Church.) Next month’s performance will take place closer to the Civic Center in St. Mark’s Church, which is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street.
Poster design for the concert being discussed
The title of the new program will be Portraits in Sound. There will be seven compositions in the program, all recent works and all with “visual” contexts. Composers and titles are as follows:
- Hussein Al-Nasrawi, BABA
- John Beeman, Jane Goodall: A Musical Portrait
- Michael Cooke, Bassoon Concerto No. 1
- Kyle Hovatter, Four Sandburg Poems
- Michael Orlinsky, Down the Rabbit Hole
- Michael Orlinsky, Genesis
- Les Thaler, All Hallows’ Eve
All selections will be performed by SFCCO, conducted by John Kendall Bailey.
The performance will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24. General admission will be $25 with a $20 rate for seniors and students. However, the Web page for ticket purchases also has an option for a “pay what you can” sliding scale. Additional donations to benefit the performers will also be available through that Web page.
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