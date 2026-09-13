Shelby Yamin: Voices of Music Soloist

Following up on the UNCOVERED series of Azica Records, whose fourth and final volume was released at the end of this past May, this morning’s installment of the Sundays at Ten videos compiled by Voices of Music turned its attention to one of the most interesting figures in the late eighteenth century. This would be Joseph Bologne, the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, who established himself as (in the words of his Wikipedia page) “a French violinist, conductor, composer, and soldier of African descent.” Violinist Shelby Yamin was the soloist in a performance of Bologne’s Opus 8 violin concerto in G major. She was accompanied by a relatively modest string ensemble, conducted from a harpsichord keyboard by Hanneke van Proosdij.
Violinist Shelby Yamin performing a solo passage in the first movement of Joseph Bologne’s Opus 8 violin concerto in G major (screen shot from the YouTube video of this performance)
Encounters with compositions by Bologne have begun to cultivate enthusiastic audience responses. Nevertheless, they arise seldom and more often through album releases. This made this morning’s Voices of Music program all the more engaging. Rather than simply listening to a CD, one could now observe a string ensemble “in action” led from the harpsichord, rather than a conductor’s podium. Nevertheless, as can be seen above, the camera work made it a point to focus on Yamin’s solo performance.
Those unfamiliar with Bologne may do well to consult that YouTube page. The second paragraph begins: “Space here does not permit to list all the details of his extraordinary career.” This is followed by an excerpt from his Wikipedia page. While the YouTube page provides a useful summary of the diversities in his life, the full account of his biography and career by Wikipedia is far richer and, as far as I am concerned, much more interesting! Meanwhile, this morning’s video made for not only engaging listening but also the revival of knowledge about the composer himself.
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