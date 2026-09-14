The Bleeding Edge: 9/14/2026

This week will be even busier than the last. This time, however, there are two events that have already been taken into account. The first is the monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S event, which is presented by the Center for New Music. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. The other will be the return on the SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series this coming Sunday. Readers should now prepare to “fasten their seatbelts” for a ride through a plethora of other performances. As usual there will be hyperlinks for date, time, and venue provided by the BayImproviser Web site as follows:
Tuesday, September 15, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: This month Jazz at the Make-Out Room will present a “wily evening of cutting-edge jazz, free improvisation, and creative music.” The first two sets will be taken by Anime Aliens and Teja Gerken, and it appears that none of the performers have been willing to provide any addition information! Fortunately, the evening will conclude with a more familiar offering. This will be the Bristle quartet with bassist Lisa Mezzacappa providing rhythm for Murray Campbell on violin joined by two reed players: Randy McKean and Cory Wright. For those that do not yet know, the Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
A reminder of why people like to visit Mr. Tipple’s (from a BayImproviser Web page)
Wednesday, September 16, 7 p.m., Mr Tipple’s: Mezzacappa will move into the Civic Center to lead her 5(ish) quintet. Tenor saxophonist Aaron Bennett will take the front line, joined by Mark Clifford on vibraphone. In the rhythm section, Mezzacappa will perform with pianist Brett Carson and drummer Jordan Glenn. The venue is located at 39 Fell Street.
Wednesday, September 16, 7 p.m., The Foundry SF: Leafar Legov, who is based in Germany, will present a live ambient project that has not yet been released for performance. He is likely to make good use of The Foundry's hi-fi quadrophonic audio system, working with modular synthesizers and field recordings, enhanced by experimental vocals. He will be followed by a duo set by the two hosts of the venue: Viewfinder and to.ne. The venue is located in the Mission at 1425 Folsom Street, on the southwest corner of Tenth Street.
Wednesday, September 16, 7:30 p.m., Et al.: To the best of my knowledge, this is my first encounter with the venue. The title of the performance is A Synesthete’s Atlas: Cartographic Improvisations. Those improvisations will involve real-time manipulation of digital maps by Eric Theise. He will be accompanied by shakuhachi player Nancy Beckman, Tom Bickley playing a diversity of recorders, vocalist Ron Heglin (who is inclined to invented languages), and Petra Zélie providing a continuo (so to speak) of electroacoustic noise. The venue is located at 2831A Mission Street on the southeast corner of 24th Street. The charge for admission will be $15, but the organizers will not turn anyone away for lack of funds.
Thursday, September 17, 8:30 p.m., Rite Spot Cafe: Trumpeter Darren Johnston will lead a quintet called Deep Space. The other four members will account for rhythm: guitarist JC O’Donnell, Dave Brandt on vibraphone and other percussion instruments, drummer O. Scheiber, and Pete Schmitt alternating between bass and guembri, a North African three-stringed lute. The venue is located at 2099 Folsom Street, on the northeast corner of 17th Street.
Friday, September 18, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: The next Other Dimensions in Sound performance to be curated by “Boohaabian multi reed player extraordinaire David Boyce” will see him playing saxophones and special effects as part of a trio. Rhythm will be provided by drummer Brian Rodvien and Bryan Dean on bass. As many (most?) readers probably know by now, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, September 18, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Guitarist Scott Foster will lead his own combo with a guest appearance by Darren Johnston on trumpet. As of this writing, the other members of the group have not yet been finalized. For those that do not already know, the bookstore is locate at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART.
Friday, September 18, 7:30 p.m., Adobe Books: For this evening the bookstore has prepared a poster that seems designed to encourage the viewer to decode it! Assuming one reads the text the same way one would read any book page, the program will begin with a duo performance by José Solares with flatways. They will be followed by Raffi Garabedian and Marcus Stephens, either as a duo or as two solo sets. This will be a similar case for Mike Meanstreetz, Adam Lion, and K Francis Messer, who may be either a trio or an ordering of three solo sets. The program will conclude with Isabelle Waldner Kalb (who also answers to Isabelle W-K). As most readers probably know by now, Adobe Books is located in the Mission at 3130 24th Street. A $10 donation is usually requested to support the performers. In the absence of any further information at present, readers should be free to call 415-864-3936.
Friday, September 18, 8 p.m., Hotel Utah: The title for the program will be A Night of Guitar/Synth/Punk/Alt/Noise. The only other information on the BayImproviser Web page is the following list: Mechanical Plague, Necessary Noise, Adams Audacity, Tulips. Presumably these will be the performers for a four-set evening, but presumption can be risky on the Bleeding Edge! The venue is located at 500 4th Street, on the southwest corner of Bryant Street (which happens to be “fed” by an off-ramp from Interstate 80).
Saturday, September 19, 7 p.m., Adobe Books: This will be an album release show, the title of the album being Department of Science and Mathematics. Given my Bachelor’s and Doctoral degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, this should be right up my alley; but I know not to set my expectations too high! The album was created by Ahmed Kap Animo, who was inspired by science fiction sources. He will be joined by a wide diversity of performers, some of whom, such as David Leikam, may be familiar to readers, while others, such as Stigma, seem to have gone to great lengths to conceal identity.
Sunday, September 20, 1:30 p.m., Prelinger Library: Thom Blum has been performing at this venue for several years, but it has been a while since I caught up with his performance commitments. He will partner with Kattt Atchley in a performance of the Resonant Margin. The event is expected to take about two and one-half hours. The venue is located in SoMa on the southeast corner of Folsom Street and 8th Street.
Sunday, September 20, 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., Mr Tipple’s: Saxophonist Beth Schenck will return to this venue. As was the case this past June, she will be giving a quartet performance, presumably with her previous colleagues: bassist Mezzacappa, Brett Carson on piano, and drummer Jordan Glenn. Since the venue is basically a supper club, listeners are encouraged to purchase food and drink.
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