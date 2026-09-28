The Bleeding Edge: 9/28/2026

Unless my search engine has not been behaving itself, there has not been a Bleeding Edge confined entirely to a busy weekend since this past May. However, this week has a fewer number of events; and Sunday will be the only day on which a choice will have to be made. It is probably also worth noting that none of this week’s performances were previously reported, as is often the case. That said, the roster of “brand new” programs is as follows:
Friday, October 2, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: The weekend will begin with the next Other Dimensions in Sound performance to be curated by “Boohaabian multi reed player extraordinaire David Boyce.” This will be a two-set program with Boyce deploying his reed instruments (augmented with special effects) in the second set. That will be a duo performance by RedFast Luck, whose other member is percussionist PC Munoz. The first set will also be a duo performed by Mystic Commandos. Saxophonist Jaroba will be joined by Alphastare commanding a modular synthesizer. Once again, many (if not most) readers already know the drill: the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, October 3, 1 p.m., Project Artaud Theatre: More specifically, this performance will take place on the 3rd floor north stairwell of the venue, which is also located in the Mission at 401 Alabama Street. The building is making its studios available for the Crow’s Nest Fest. This will be another duo performing (in their words) a “burst of wurst as you float in a sea of narcotic noise.” Edward Schocker will perform on shō, which is the Japanese version of the Chinese sheng reed instrument. Somewhat more cryptic will be Suki O’Kane’s performance on “Jurassic pedals” with contact microphones.
An appropriate poster for Brutal Sound Effects Mini Pfist (from its BayImproviser Web page)
Sunday, October 4, 7 p.m., Dead End Vintage: The next performance of free improvisation at this vintage clothing store will be a generous one. It will feature a visit from Iceland by Sigtryggur Berg Sigmarsson, who works with both sound and visual images. There will be four other sets identified only by their names: Brutal Sound Effects Mini Pfist, Heartworm, KROB, and Wilderman. The venue is located at 3370 19th Street.
Sunday, October 4, 8 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Clarinetist Ben Goldberg will lead a “joint” called Haymaker. Rhythm will be provided by David Ewell on bass and drummer Tim Bulkley, along with Matt Robidoux providing electronics. Admission will be a $20 cover charge at the door with a $10 student rate. Since the shop has limited space for a performance, reservations are advised and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. This is another familiar venue for readers, located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART.
Sunday, October 4, 8 p.m., Bottom of the Hill: The program will present four diverse sets of rock. Acid Mothers Temple performs psychedelic rock, Magic Potion specializes in acid rock, The Green Door play alt rock, and the final set will be Krisa Cupcake, “spinning '60s and '70s international psych/rock.” It has been a while since I have written about this venue, which I had previously described as having “a reputation for being one of the noisiest venues in the city.”
Many readers probably know that the venue gets its name from being located at the foot of Potrero Hill at 1233 17th Street. However, prices have gone up, since I have not written about the venue since 2017! Admission is now $25 at the door. However, tickets purchased in advance will be $22; but there will be a service fee of $5.51.
No comments:
Post a Comment