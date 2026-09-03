The Lab: October, 2026

With events beginning to ramp up at The Lab in a little over a week’s time, it is probably not too early to start preparing for next month. As of this writing, there will be five performances. The first of these will have three sets, and the last will present an album release. The remaining three events will have two sets.
As most regular readers know by now, The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is particularly convenient for those using public transportation, since it is a short walk to the corner of 16th Street and Mission Street. Busses stop at that corner for both north-south and east-west travel, and downstairs there is a station for the BART line running under Mission Street. Doors open half an hour in advance of the performance; and specific information for the date and time of each event provides a hyperlink to the Web page that accounts for both background material and a hyperlink for ticket purchases as follows:
Thursday, October 15, 8 p.m.: The opening set will be a solo performance by Sung Kim, performing on a diversity of kotos and other stringed instruments, including a lap steel guitar. The second set will bring together two duos that have been jamming as a quartet since 2012. The first duo is The Tenses, consisting of Ju Suk Reet Meate and Oblivia performing on “cassette recorders, plastic water jugs, pocket trumpet, Ciat-Lonbarde synths, and occasional surf rock riffs;” and the second is MSHR, whose members are Brenna Murphy and Birch Cooper, which involves “virtual acoustic feedback and sculptural patterning.”
Friday, October 16, 8 p.m.: Vocalist Hana Stretton is a British/American composer and vocalist. She produced her own debut album Soon in 2023. Her latest album, entitled tiarn, is based on the sounds of the Pacific Ocean. The second set will be a duo performance by Phipps Pt. This brings electronic musician Jon Leidecker together with songwriter and vocalist Lovage Sharrock. They describe the music they make as “somewhere between precise songcraft and free improvisation, acid folk and ambient electronics.”
Saturday, October 17, 8 p.m.: The second set will be taken by Camellia Boutros, a Lebanese-Palestinian composer and multi-instrumentalist based in San Francisco. She performs on a fretless 12-string electric guitar, which she created as a vehicle for composing her own brand of Arab experimental rock. Her sources are rooted in both Arabic Maqam and the Bay Area sound, which reflects her own experience growing up between California and the Levant. The opening set will be a selection of nine songs from Harry Smith’s The Anthology of UnAmerican Folk Music, performed by Marisa Anderson.
Thursday, October 22, 8 p.m.: Tricky FM is the music project and alter ego of Hana Freed, whose debut album, Peace, Love, Unity, Rave was released in 2023 by Cherub Dream Records. Her performances are “known for her energetic and almost performance-art interpretation of the ‘pop star.’” The Web page for this program also includes a set by “Edgar” without any additional information provided.
Composer Tyondai Braxton (from the Web page for his performance next month)
Saturday, October 24, 8:30 p.m.: Tyondai Braxton will introduce his fifth album, entitled Splayed Werks. The content is described as “70+ minutes of pure electronics and sound design.” That said, the album has fifteen tracks; and more than two-thirds of them are less than five minutes in duration. Readers should be informed that this particular Web page contains a significant essay, which is as long as it is informative!
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