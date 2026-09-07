Monday, September 7, 2026

THINK!

Back in my student days, both my fellow students and I lived by a motto that could almost be taken as the “eleventh Commandment.” The text could not have been simpler:

Engage brain before opening mouth.

I was reminded of that motto when is saw this headline in an online article for The Guardian:

Australia’s top bureaucrats want to block sharing of clips from parliament on social media to save them from ‘ridicule’

I would think that it would be in the interests of the electorate that anyone elected to a governmental position should “own" anything he says out loud. To be fair, however, I have not been in Australia for ”several decades, so who am I to say anything about their bureaucratic system!😐

Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 