Back in my student days, both my fellow students and I lived by a motto that could almost be taken as the “eleventh Commandment.” The text could not have been simpler:
Engage brain before opening mouth.
I was reminded of that motto when is saw this headline in an online article for The Guardian:
Australia’s top bureaucrats want to block sharing of clips from parliament on social media to save them from ‘ridicule’
I would think that it would be in the interests of the electorate that anyone elected to a governmental position should “own" anything he says out loud. To be fair, however, I have not been in Australia for ”several decades, so who am I to say anything about their bureaucratic system!😐
No comments:
Post a Comment