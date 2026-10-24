Bruno Walter before the United States

Some readers may recall that, a little over six years ago, I wrote a series of articles about Bruno Walter: The Complete Columbia Album Collection, which concluded with the conductor’s interpretations of symphonic music by Anton Bruckner and Gustav Mahler. Warner Classics has now released a new collection of twenty CDs under the title Bruno Walter: Complete Warner Classics Remastered Edition. All of the Columbia tracks were recorded after Walter had moved to the United States. The Warner release, on the other hand, accounts for a diversity of European ensembles led by Walter.
Portrait of Beethoven by Joseph Willibrord Mähler, probably completed in 1804 (from Wikimedia Commons, licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license, public domain in the United States)
The first two CDs are devoted entirely to Ludwig van Beethoven with the second coupling a symphony with a piano concerto. Both of these compositions have “subtitles” by which they are often known. The Opus 68 symphony, in the key of F major, is known as the “Pastoral;” and each of the five movements evokes a pastoral setting. The concerto is Opus 73 in E-flat major, the last of the composer’s five numbered piano concertos. It is usually known as the “Emperor” concerto; but that title definitely did not originate with Beethoven, who staunchly disapproved of imperial authority!
The first CD begins with the Opus 61 violin concerto in D major with Joseph Szigeti as soloist. The orchestra is identified as the “British Symphony Orchestra,” which has a Wikipedia page which identifies it as a “cover name or pseudonym for the orchestra of the Royal Philharmonic Society.” This is followed by the overture to the Opus 43 ballet The Creatures of Prometheus. Three more overtures account for the remainder of the album. The first two are associated with the Opus 72 opera Fidelio. The first of these is the overture that originally began the opera, but it was subsequently substituted by the overture now known as “Leonore No. 3” (Opus 72a). The CD concludes with the Opus 62 “Coriolan” overture, composed as music for the play of the same title by Heinrich Joseph van Collin.
No comments:
Post a Comment