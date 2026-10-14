Change in First Dynamite Guitars Recital

When I announced the coming Dynamite Guitars series for 2026–2027, I wrote that the season would begin this Saturday, October 17, in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church with a solo recital by Scottish-Indian classical guitarist Samrat Majumder. About 24 hours ago, I learned that the performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. and that it would still be a solo recital. However, there has been a change in the soloist!
Guitarist Hao Yang (from the Groupmuse event page for her recital this coming Saturday)
The performer will be classical guitarist Hao Yang. Her education includes studies at Yale University, the Curtis Institute of Music, and the University of Denver. She has prepared a program of music composed between the mid-sixteenth century and the almost immediate present.
She will begin with a set of three “Fantasías” from Alonso Mudarra’s collection Tres libros de musica en cifras para vihuela (three books of music in numbers for vihuela). The other composers will be from the nineteenth, twentieth, and twenty-first centuries. In order of their year of birth, their compositions will be as follows:
- Joaquín Turina: “Sevillana” (Opus 29)
- Lennox Berkeley: Sonatina (Opus 52, Number 1)
- Leo Brouwer: Sonata Number 5 (“Ars Combinatoria”)
- Jeremy Collins: Elegy
- Emmet Edwards: Kilimanjaro
For those that do not yet already know, the venue is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. Admission will be $25. However, Supermusers will be admitted for $18. Tickets may be purchased online through the Groupmuse event page for this performance.
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