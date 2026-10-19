Maazel’s Second Opera: Carmen

Album cover of the recording of Carmen available through Amazon.com
The second of the three operas in the Lorin Maazel: The Complete Warner Edition is probably the most popular, Georges Bizet’s Carmen. The title role was sung by mezzo Julia Migenes Johnson; and the two significant men in her life, so to speak, are the soldier Don José (tenor Placido Domingo) and the bullfighter Escamillo (Ruggero Raimondi). Considering the number of recordings of this opera that have been released, it would be fair to say that, in this case, the cast makes the album worth the price of admission! Also, those that are attentive to all of the details will probably appreciate that the spoken texts are included! Thus, while this opera “is what it is” to just about all readers, its inclusion on the Maazel collection is likely to be a welcome one for opera lovers.
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