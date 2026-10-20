“Musical Chairs” to Receive Second Performance

Pianist and vocalist Shuo Zhai prepared a program entitled Musical Chairs on Willard Street for the afternoon of Saturday, October 24. This was arranged as a groupmuse event and quickly sold out. As a result, the pianist prepared a second performance, which will begin at 5 p.m. on the same date, preceded by a half-hour reception.
Zhai will perform with another pianist, Taide Ding, and cellist Summer Hu. The first two works on the program will be duets for cello and piano: Robert Schumann’s Opus 70 coupling of Adagio and Allegro movements, originally scored for horn and piano, and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 69 (third) sonata for cello and piano. Zhai and Ding will then conclude the program with Ding’s four-hand arrangement of Ralph Vaughan Williams’ English Folk Song Suite.
Groupmuse has created a second Web page for this second event. Reservations will be $5, and those arriving without a reservation will be charged $30 at the venue. A map showing the venue location, near the campus of the University of San Francisco, is included on that Web page. As of this writing, only four of the 25 spots are still available. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be served; and some readers may wish to know that dogs live at the venue. More importantly, the venue will not be able to allow wheelchair access.
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