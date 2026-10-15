Owen Dalby to Bring String 4tet to Noe Music

Many readers probably know by now that violinist Owen Dalby is Co-Artistic Director of Noe Music. Next month he will also be a performer. He has arranged a string quartet in which he will be joined by violinist Alexi Kenney, Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt on viola (founding violist of the Dover Quartet), and cellist Oliver Kenney.
Orlando di Lasso, artist unknown, from the International Museum and Library of Music, from Wikimedia Commons, public domain)
The second half of the program will be devoted entirely to one of the best-known string quartets by Ludwig van Beethoven, his late-period Opus 130 quartet in B-flat major, which will be performed with the original final movement, now known as the “Grosse Fuge” (which translates as “great fugue”). The first half will offer particularly interesting diversity. It will begin with “Carrot Revolution,” composed by Gabriella Smith. The advance material I received describes this composition as “a patchwork of early music, bluegrass, jazz, rock and post-minimalism.” (Is the kitchen sink missing?) This will be followed by Alfred Schnittke’s third string quartet, which includes a phrase from Orlando di Lasso’s setting of the “Stabat Mater’” hymn to the Virgin Mary, Dmitri Shostakovich’s “DSCH” monogram, and the theme of the “Grosse Fuge.”
This will be a Sunday afternoon performance, beginning at 4 p.m. on November 1. As most readers probably know by now, the event with take place at the Noe Valley MinIstry, which is located (in Noe Valley, of course) at 1021 Sanchez Street. As of this writing, all Reserved Seating tickets have been sold; but General Admission tickets are still available for $45 with a $15 rate for students. A Web page has been created for online purchases.
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