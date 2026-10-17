Scarfe-Tolling Duo Returning to Century Club

Violinist Mads Tolling and pianist Ian Scarfe (from the Groupmuse Web page for next month’s recital)
As was the case last year, next month will see the return to the Century Club of California by the duo of pianist Ian Scarfe and violinist Mads Tolling. They will perform Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 100, his four-movement sonatina in G major, which was a high point in last year’s recital. Also George Gershwin will again lead off the second half of the program with his three solo piano preludes and selections from the opera Porgy and Bess, both arranged for violin and piano, most likely by violinist Jascha Heifetz.
The program will begin with selections from Edvard Grieg’s Opus 35 Norwegian Dances collection. This will be followed by a selection of Viennese dances by Fritz Kreisler, which do not appear to be included in the Wikipedia Web page that lists all of the composer’s compositions! Tolling will also perform works of his own composition.
For those that do not already know, the Century Club is located at 1355 Franklin Street, between Post Street and Sutter Street. However, all arrangements must be made through a Groupmuse Web page. Ticket prices are $30, with a discounted price of $24 for “Supermusers.” Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Drinks will be provided (both with and without alcohol). However, the club itself is not wheelchair accessible.
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