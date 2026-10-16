SFO Orchestra Concert will Begin November

Drawing of Richard Strauss from the Web page for the performance being discussed
As in the past, the fall season of the San Francisco Opera (SFO) includes a concert performed by the SFO Orchestra under the baton of Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim. Some readers may recall that the program for this event has already been finalized. It will include a vocal performance by Adela Zaharia singing the six songs that Richard Strauss collected for his Opus 68, sometimes known as the Brentano Lieder for the poems by Clemens Brentano. The second half of the program will be devoted entirely to the United States premiere of a new arrangement of a suite from Strauss’ Opus 59 comic opera Der Rosenkavalier (the knight of the rose). That arrangement is a joint effort of Philippe Jordan and Tomáš Ille. The program will begin with the most raucous of Strauss’ tone poems, his Opus 28 “Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks.”
The performance will take place in the War Memorial Opera House. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 6. Most readers probably know that the venue is located in the Civic Center at 301 Van Ness Avenue. Tickets are priced from $30 to $229. San Francisco Opera has created a Web page for online purchases. Tickets are being managed by the San Francisco Opera Box Office in the War Memorial Opera House at 301 Van Ness Avenue, across the street from City Hall to the east and Davies Symphony Hall to the south. The Box Office may also be reached by calling 415-864-3330.
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