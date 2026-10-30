SFSYO to Begin Season in a Little over 3 Weeks

Photograph by Fritz Luckhardt of Johannes Brahms, probably taken around 1885 (public domain, from Wikimedia Commons)
Next month will see the beginning of the concert season for the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) Youth Orchestra (SFSYO), which continues to be led by Wattis Foundation Music Director Radu Paponiu. The program will begin by honoring the legacy of Michael Tilson Thomas with his “Agnegram,” which was performed by SFS during this past June’s memorial program for its eleventh Music Director. This will be followed by “Dances of Galánta,” by Hungarian composer Zoltán Kodály, written to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Budapest Philharmonic Society. The second half of the program will be devoted entirely to Johannes Brahms’ Opus 98, his fourth symphony, composed in the key of E minor. This is one of those symphonies that has been subjected to a plethora of analytical studies; but what interests me the most was Brahms decision to structure the fourth and final movement as a passacaglia, taking the theme from the final movement of Johan Sebastian Bach’s BWV 150 cantata Nach dir, Herr, verlanget mich.
As most readers will probably know, the performance will take place in Davies Symphony Hall. Tickets will be available at the Box Office, which is at the entrance on the south side of Grove Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street. Tickets may also be purchased online through the Web page for this concert, and the Box Office may be reached by calling 415-864-6000. This will be an evening performance, beginning at 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 22.
No comments:
Post a Comment