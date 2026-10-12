The Bleeding Edge: 10/12/2026

Interior of Old First Church, the venue for Old First Concerts
This week the number of events that have already been reported outnumber the new ones. This is due primarily to the fact that The Lab will be busy this week with performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. This will also be the week of The Women of Note project at Old First Concerts on Friday evening and the Icelandic program at the Center for New Music on Saturday. If that is not enough, there are four new events to attend this week as follows:
Thursday, October 15, 8:30 p.m., The Rite Spot Cafe: Saxophonist Rent Romus will give a solo performance entitled Deep Space. This will take place about a month after the last account of a performance at this venue, suggesting that it may be a monthly offering. The venue is located at 2099 Folsom Street, on the northeast corner of 17th Street.
Friday, October 16, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: “Boohaabian multi reed player extraordinaire David Boyce” will again curate an Other Dimensions in Sound performance. The program will be a “double dose of sonic sustenance,” meaning that it will be a two-set program! The first set will be taken by Wandering Clouds, a quartet led by Jaroba on tenor saxophone and bass clarinet. He will be joined on the front line by Kersti Abrams alternating between alto saxophone and flute. Rhythm will be provided by drummer Mike Villarreal and Eli Pontecorvo on bass. The second set will be taken by the improvisation group Warm Spell. Specific performers have not yet been finalized; but the members of the group are Marina Lazzara (vocals and percussion), Brian Lucas (bass), Tammy Fortin (guitar), Farfisa (JLee) Kevin Van YserLoo (violin), and Richard Marriot (conch shell, flute, and trumpet). Once again, many (if not most) readers already know the drill: the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, October 16, 7 p.m., Black Cat Jazz Supper Club: Pianist and composer Joe Block will bring his quintet to Black Cat. They will perform music from his debut album, There Is Always Hope. The other members of the quintet will be trumpeter Dylan Band, Sam Harris alternating between tenor and soprano saxophones, bassist Miguel Russel, and Christian McGee on drums. The club is located in the Civic Center at 400 Eddy Street.
Saturday, October 17, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Darren Johnston will lead his quartet in a performance of tracks from his latest CD release, Standard Issue. He is a trumpeter, but he is calling his instrument for this performance his “peace cannon.” The other members of the quartet will be Kai Lyons on guitar, bassist Marcus Shelby, and Lorca Hart on drums. As many (most?) readers know by now, admission will be a $20 cover charge at the door with a $10 student rate. Since the shop has limited space for a performance, reservations are advised and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. This is another familiar venue for readers, located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART.
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