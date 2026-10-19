The Bleeding Edge: 10/19/2026

Last week’s Bleeding Edge was decidedly limited compared to what will be coming this week. Last week the events did not begin until Thursday. This week they will begin tomorrow! To be fair four of the events have already been reported as follows:
- The Center for New Music will host events on both days of the weekend. Saturday will see this month’s G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S event, which will take place, as always, at noon. This will be followed on Sunday with the duo performance by bassist H. Carr accompanied at the piano by Unpil Baek.
- The Lab will present the final two concerts of the month. The Tricky FM project will be presented on Thursday, October 22, at 8 p.m. Saturday, October 24, will see Tyondai Braxton will perform music from his latest album, Splayed Werks.
- SF Music Day will fill six hours on Sunday.
All of those events will take place after the other performances taking place this week between Tuesday and Friday:
Tuesday, October 20, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: This month Jazz at the Make-Out Room will present three sets offered by familiar and unfamiliar performers. Sean Keenan and Abe Gibson will begin the evening with a duo performance. Unless I am mistaken, both of them will be playing a variety of instruments (not yet identified). This will be followed by Dave Thomas’s New Cycle, a quartet with the instruments involved identified! Leader Thomas plays guitar, joined by Chris Hall on a diversity of wind instruments, bassist Mark Collins, and Zach Berend on drums. In the final set, vocalist Lorin Benedict will be accompanied by two saxophonists, Kasey Knudsen and Beth Schenck. For those that do not yet know, the Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
A group portrait of NO(w) Beauty (from the BayImproviser Web page for their performance)
Thursday, October 22, Friday, October 23, Saturday, October 24, and Sunday, October 25 7 p.m., Thursday, October 22, and Sunday, October 25, 9:15 p.m., and Friday, October 23, and Saturday, October 24, 9:30 p.m., Black Cat Jazz Supper Club: The venue will host NO(w) Beauty, a French-American quartet with trumpeter Hermon Mehari on the front line. Rhythm will be provided by pianist Enzo Carniel, Damien Varaillon on double bass, and drummer Stéphane Adsuar. They will probably play selections from their latest album (un)Seen. The supper club is located in the Civic Center at 400 Eddy Street.
Friday, October 23, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Mr Tipple’s: Saxophonist Dan White will lead a quartet with Scott Amendola on drums. The other performers will be keyboardist Adam Klipple and Kai Lyons on guitar.The venue is located at 39 Fell Street.
Friday, October 23, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: “Boohaabian multi reed player extraordinaire David Boyce” will again curate an Other Dimensions in Sound performance. This will be another “double dose of sonic sustenance,” meaning that it will again be a two-set program! The first set will be a solo jazz-fusion performance by Rigo. The second set will be a trio with Darren Johnston on trumpet joined by Boyce and Carolina Chubb. (As of this writing, there is no information about how Chubb will contribute to the performance!) Once again, many (if not most) readers already know the drill: the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
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