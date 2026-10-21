Volti Returns to SF State to Begin 48th Season

Robert Geary with members of the Volti vocal ensemble
The Volti vocal ensemble will begin its 48th season with a return to Knuth Hall, which is in the Creative Arts Building on the campus of San Francisco State University. Artistic Director Robert Geary has prepared a program entitled We Belong. The title will reflect a composition by Eric Tuan situated at the center of the program, “We Belong: Choral Reflections on Citizenship.”
The text was provided by Chinese-American poet and author Emily Jiang, and it is based on a biographical episode in the life of Wong Kim Ark. At the end of the nineteenth century, the citizenship of those of Chinese ancestry was often questioned; but, in this case it was resolved by the Supreme Court based on the principle of birthright citizenship. The program will also present selections from Trace the Sky, composed by Jens Ibsen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This will be the latest event in Morrison’s LCA Live series, which is supported by the College of Liberal & Creative Arts. As usual, the performance will take place at Knuth Hall, which is in the Creative Arts Building on the SFSU campus, north of Holloway Avenue and to the west of 19th Avenue (which is accessible to public transportation). There will be no charge for admission. However, tickets are recommended, and a Web page has been created for acquiring them. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening, November 12.
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