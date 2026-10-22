Whelan to Bring More Handel to PBO Season

Banner design for next month’s PBO performance
Next month Peter Whelan will continue his first season as Music Director of the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale (PBO) with the United States premiere of the 1742 Dublin version of George Frideric Handel’s HWV 75 ode, Alexander’s Feast. This was the composer’s second revision of the score, which received its first performance in February of 1736. The title of the program will be The Power of Music, which happens to be the subtitle of the oratorio. According to my archives, this was last performed by PBO when Nicholas McGegan conducted it in April of 2012.
Whelan will conduct PBO, and the Chorale will be prepared by its Director, Valérie Sainte-Agathe. There will be three vocal soloists: soprano Sherezade Panthaki, mezzo Rachael Wilson, and tenor James Way. As most readers probably already know, the performance will take place on Friday, November 13, at 7:30 p.m. in Herbst Theatre, located at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Tickets may be purchased online through a City Box Office Web page, which shows where seats are available and at what prices.
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